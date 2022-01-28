DDP On Roman Reigns Getting Over: ‘He Gets the People Up, They Care About Him’

Diamond Dallas Page recently touched on Roman Reigns’ current heel persona and status in WWE, among other things. DDP spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On Roman Reigns getting over with audiences: “You can’t make people cheer for you, you can’t make people care about you. Vince has tried it with a bunch of people and it didn’t work. Roman Reigns got over on his own before he got that big push. He got over on his own, people loved him when they were all together in that threesome they put together.

“And they put him at the top spot, so he was way over before he got any kind of real push. Some of the smart people out there who didn’t like him, booed him or whatever, ‘turn him heel.’ He’s a damn good heel now. He’s a great worker, he gets the people up, they care about him.”

On the similarity between Reigns and John Cena: “A lot of people didn’t like Cena. Cena works his ass off, and anybody who doesn’t get John, that’s what you decide not to like but John’s a frigging warrior, man. Look at his Hollywood career now, he’s killing it.”

On guys like Cena, Rock, and Batista making it in Hollywood: “When I see guys like The Rock, who is the number one star in the world, biggest box office draw in the world, and has been for years. That’s one of our guys, that’s huge. I look at what Dave Bautista’s doing, and Cena, super, super, cool stuff man. Just making a really great name for our business.”