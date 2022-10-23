DDP Compares Ronda Rousey To Mike Tyson

On the most recent episode of his DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page talked about Ronda Rousey’s current standing in the industry and the impact she has had (per Wrestling Inc). According to Page, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion reminds him of Mike Tyson’s attitude and conduct. You can read a highlight from Page and listen to the complete episode below.

On Rousey’s comparison to Tyson’s approach: “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was a beast in UFC. She’s a Mike Tyson, when she was in her groove and owning it, nobody could beat her. When she got to that spot when she did get beat, then it was time for her to come and do our stuff … She had the run as the toughest woman on the planet, and she’s going to keep that title forever because the only reason there is women’s mixed martial arts is because of Ronda Rousey. She’s a trailblazer, what she did she went out there and she owned it.”