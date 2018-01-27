DDP Thinks Ronda Rousey Could Bring Huge Publicity and “Pure Money” to WWE

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer who talked about Ronda Rousey possibly coming to WWE and how he thinks it would bring in some huge publicity for the WWE. Below are some highlights.

DDP on the kind of attention Ronda Rousey could bring: “Rousey will get that same kind of attention like when [Mike] Tyson came in, and they did a thing with Steve [Austin] and Shawn Michaels, which was money. It really helped balance the [Monday Night] War, and eventually gave [WWE] the edge.”

DDP on Rousey being pure money: “I think Rousey coming in is pure money, and I think that Charlotte is so good at what she does. My first match with Bill Goldberg, it was for the World Title in 1998, Bill had only been wrestling a year. Well, we stole the show. Because I was going to make Bill look as good as he was, and he was great. He had that incredible charisma, personality, and that ‘it’ factor, Rousey has that same thing. I think if it’s built like that, it could be really great.”