DDP Says Adam Cole Could Be Compared To Shawn Michaels

DDP recently spoke with TSN 1050 Toronto (via wrestlinginc.com), and said that Adam Cole has a great deal of promise in the WWE, and even compared him to Shawn Michaels…

“You look at a guy like Adam Cole, you know, they’re comparing him to Shawn Michaels. That’s who he could be down the line. To say he’s Shawn Michaels right now would be to say some of these young kids in the NBA have to ability to be Michael Jordan, you know. But he really does have the ability, the work ethic, the knowledge. He’s gonna be just a huge superstar up in the WWE, and he’s getting to work with Shawn Michaels down there as well.”