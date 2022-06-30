DDP Says He Knew Wardlow Would Be A Big Deal After Match With Cody Rhodes

During the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), DDP spoke about when he knew Wardlow would be a big deal, bringing up the cage match with Cody Rhodes in 2020. Rhodes won the match, which was part of the build for his feud with MJF.

DDP said: “Cody told me that match he had with Wardlow, the first one, when I say Wardlow – wow, that kid stepped up. I knew he was going to be in the spot he was today … He knew how to take his time like it was something that was instinctive, and he was learning as he was going … Cody told me they don’t talk at all. Like, what?“