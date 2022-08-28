DDP Says He Would Love to Have a Match With Randy Orton

– During a recent edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast,, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) revealed that he’d love to have a match with WWE Superstar Randy Orton and explained why. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on wanting a match with Randy Orton: “I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen. He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would’ve loved it and I’d put him over in the middle and he’d kick out…It would’ve been a great match, we would’ve had some great promos. It would’ve been awesome to go do something with him because he’s the total package really.”

Jake Roberts on Randy Orton: “I don’t think they’ve tapped into his real s*** yet. He is phenomenal. There’s a little something that he’s not got and Bob Orton called me and asked me to get with him and try to help him, but the one time I had seen him, it’s hard to figure out what he’s missing because he’s got it all.”