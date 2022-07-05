DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.

On the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, DDP talked about his reaction to the match and how he doesn’t understand why Rhodes was booed in AEW. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his wife’s reaction to the match: “She got up and had to walk away because it was violent. [She] goes, ‘I love Cody, but I can’t watch this anymore’. I appreciated the pain, you know, cause if you’re going to go out, especially with the way they brought him in with the push, and did any loss hurt Seth Rollins? Zero. If anything, right now with him out, he’s the strongest character they have, besides of course Roman and his boys, you know, there couldn’t be a better way for [Rhodes] to leave and it was not just by design.”

On Rhodes being booed in AEW: “AEW, there was people who were booing him, which I never understood. I mean especially since he’s the guy who really is the guy who made it all happen. All those AEW fans were watching that match too and wishing they had him back.”