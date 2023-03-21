DDP Says Jade Cargill Is Now Starting to Come Into Her Own

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke to WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda and had high praise for Jade Cargill. He stated the following on the AEW star and TBS Champion (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m really loving what Jade has been doing, but Jade was green in 2022. She’s just starting to really come into her own. I put Jade where the Road Warriors were in the ’80s. Like a female Road Warriors. She comes by and she’ll do DDPY from time to time, and man, I’m just glad I got back on the power cuffs. …I’m just glad I got back in the gym as far as being able to look like I’m lifting heavy, because next to her, in the pictures I got, I look skinny!”