DDP Says Reaction To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo ‘Shut Down’ Turner’s Phone Lines

Hulk Hogan’s famous heel turn when he joined the nWo riled up so many people that it “shut down” Terner Network’s phone lines, according to Diamond Dallas Page. DDP recalled the situation when Hogan joined The Outsiders and formed the nWo at Bash of the Beach 1996 on the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On fans being legitimately angry over the turn: “People took that sh*t personally. Because they believed in him … When Hulk did that, the letters [that got sent Turner Network]. Even though he was like, ‘ah, the red & yellow, its getting old,’” Page continued, referring to the general understanding that “Hulkamania” was starting to run out of steam ahead of the switch to black & white. When he flipped, the phones at Turner broadcasting were shut down.”

On the messages that fans were leaving: “’You son of a bitch, my kids are crying’ …They were so mad, and that showed you. ‘Wow, did that work!'”