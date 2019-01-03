DDP Shares His Memories of Gene Okerlund

DDP recently spoke with TMZ Sports (transcript via Wrestling Inc) to share his memories of the late Gene Okerlund…

On Okerlund’s Passing: “It crushed me,” Page said of Gene’s passing. “I loved Gene Okerlund. He wasn’t just great at what he did in our business, as a guy, there was no one that I loved hanging out with more than “Mean” Gene. I considered him a really good buddy of mine. He’s going to be really missed, like big time. Gene-o was the most fun guy to be around. It didn’t matter where I was, on any part of the road, I knew if I hit the bar there’s a good chance I’m going to catch him having a nightcap before he crashed out. We would talk stories, you know…”

On Spending Time With Okerlund: “He was just a great, great, great guy that everybody loved. You knew you made it when you got to be interviewed by “Mean” Gene Okerlund. I got so many pictures with him over the years, when I heard I just started to flip through them, and there were a lot of good memories.”

On Okerlund’s Legacy: “I think he’s up there with Hulk, Flair, Dusty, you know, Jake “The Snake”, guys who really… when they had that big run in the 80s,” Paige said. “But Gene was timeless. He was still working for WWE, right now. He’s a cornerstone of so many different things. The WWE Universe, they’re going to miss him big time.”