DDP Shares Message for Big E, Offers to Help Him With His Recovery

– WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared an Instagram post on former WWE Champion Big E, who is dealing with a neck injury following last Friday’s SmackDown. He also offered to help them with some recovery DDP Yoga, as he worked with both Tommaso Ciampa and Ivar when they were doing rehab with their own neck injuries. DDP stated the following:

“After last night’s #SMACKDOWN my heart goes out to my brother @wwebige. If you need me brother I got you, after Ciampa & Ivar got done with their broken neck rehab they both came to my crib and stayed a few days with me to [DDP yoga] Rebuild @austincreedwins has my # don’t hesitate to reach out my friend! @wwe #wwe YOU got THIS! DDP”

As noted, Big E shared in a video yesterday that he has fractures in his C1 and C6 vertebrae, but there’s no damage to his spinal cord. Also, he will not require surgery.