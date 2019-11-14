DDP Shares Message in Support of GoFundMe for Ceilie Reynolds

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has released a message in support of a GoFundMe campaign in support of a close family friend, Ceilie Reynolds. Reynolds was in a car accident last September, and she now requires a great deal of surgery to aid her recovery. You can see the video message from DDP and the full GoFundMe description on Reynolds below.

Ceilie Reynolds is a vivacious, loving, sweet, caring, considerate young woman who was seriously injured in a horrific car accident on the evening of September 9th. She drove off of an exit ramp on Route 18 and collided with an overpass wall. She sustained severe cranial injuries, as well as broken limbs, jaw, nose and a collapsed lung. She was air lifted via helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. After their amazing team was able to stabilize her she was then again airlifted to Pennsylvania Presbyterian. While our entire family remains hopeful, she has a very long , costly road to recovery. It is too early to tell for sure but the out of pocket cost for the family looks like they will be exorbitant. Please find it in your hearts to help this amazing young woman get the care she needs.

Just to let you know where she is right now. As we imagine you all want to know. Ceilie has survived brain surgery and has several more surgeries coming up to rebuild her sinus cavity, her jaw, broken nose- basically they have to rebuild her face and put back on the top of her skull, which had to be removed to alleviate the pressure. Also they have to fix her left arm and right ankle and a collapsed lung. BUT she had a good day today, she squeezed my finger several times and could move her toes. We are optimistic she will be strong enough for the next surgery tomorrow. And hopefully she will regain her lost sight in her right eye & will open the other very soon when she regains consciousness.

For those of you that have never had the opportunity to meet Ceilie yet, know that she would make you feel the first time you met her that you were already friends. She is a lot like her Grandpa Frank- who we always said “Had never met a stranger.”

She gives of herself to so many different people, charities and causes, I can’t begin to count the number of lives that she has touched—all over the world. Places like Honduras, Africa, Ireland, Greece… and always, in every situation jumps in to help. Without even being asked. I know I am biased, but we feel we have raised a pretty great human.

We will keep you updated on her progress. We ask that you continue to keep Ceilie and our family in your prayers. We have a long road ahead.

Thank you again from the entire “extended” Reynolds-McCann Families and for those who know us, that includes just about everyone in Monmouth County.

Thank you again and God Bless every one of you.