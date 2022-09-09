wrestling / News

DDP Was Shocked That AEW Didn’t Hire Dakota Kai

September 9, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Speaking recently on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, DDP expressed his surprise that AEW wasn’t faster to acquire Dakota Kai for their roster before the wrestler was re-hired by WWE after a nearly four-month absence (via Wrestling Inc). Kai was released in April before rejoining WWE at SummerSlam 2022. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.

On what he expected from AEW regarding Kai: “I was blown away Tony Khan didn’t pick [Dakota Kai] up right away. She’s beautiful, she can work her ass off, she’s been in the business for a long time now, you know, and I thought they were going to bring her up long before that.”

