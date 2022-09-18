wrestling / News
DDP Theorizes On Triple H’s Ongoing Booking Strategy
On his latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page offered predictions on how he envisions the leadership changes for WWE will affect the booking for the promotion (h/t to Wrestling Inc). With Triple H helming the creative side of the company for the foreseeable future, Page believes the history and experience held by the executive will determine his course moving ahead. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
On what he expects for Triple H’s immediate booking priorities: “I don’t think Triple H will be booking for the internet. I can’t imagine that, even though the internet has a pretty sound voice right now. I think he’s going to book good storylines, that’s what I believe, from a wrestler’s point of view.”
