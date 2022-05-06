wrestling / News
DDP Thinks AEW Should Sign Dakota Kai When She’s Available
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with SportsKeeda, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about WWE recently releasing Dakota Kai and said that AEW should sign her when her non-compete is up.
DDP said: “I was surprised they got rid of Dakota. She’s good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I’d pick her a** up. They have some good talent there with the women now. WWE’s women’s talent is off the charts. Most of the girls are better than the guys. If I was Tony, I’d pick her up. But it’s a different world now bro.“
