DDP Thinks AEW Should Sign Dakota Kai When She’s Available

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about WWE recently releasing Dakota Kai and said that AEW should sign her when her non-compete is up.

DDP said: “I was surprised they got rid of Dakota. She’s good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I’d pick her a** up. They have some good talent there with the women now. WWE’s women’s talent is off the charts. Most of the girls are better than the guys. If I was Tony, I’d pick her up. But it’s a different world now bro.“