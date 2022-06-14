DDP Thinks Cody Rhodes ‘Is One of the Best Promo Guys on the Planet’

– On a recent edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) spoke highly of the promo abilities of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on Cody Rhodes’ promo ability: “I don’t know if Cody would be the promo guy that he is [without that], ’cause I think today, and I’m not picking favorites, but I think Cody is one of the best promo guys on the planet.”

His thoughts on Cody’s promo style: “He’s got his own style and it’s nothing like his father. It’s very important to him that he is an original and his own man, but I think, get you into the arena, walk you into the arena, want to pull in to see that match. He talks you into it, you know? Just like his dad.”

DDP on Cody talking about his father Dusty Rhodes the night after WrestleMania 38: “Going into it, the moment and they showed that in the one promo that [Cody] did that he was out there and it was so heartfelt and it choked me up watching it.”

DDP on Cody’s vision and walking away from WWE money: “I know that when Cody started up there, that was his vision, but he was too young for that. He was too young for that and the way his career went, he got lost in that mid-card spot and it took a lot of balls, man. I don’t know what kind of money he was making then, but it was a lot. I would guess it was upwards or around half a million dollars a year. Who the f**k walks away from half a million dollars a year and even though you’re not in the best spot, you’re in a midcard spot? The guy walks away who believes he should be wearing that big gold.”