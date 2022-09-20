DDP Thinks Nick Aldis Is Likely On Triple H’s Radar

Diamond Dallas Page is a fan of Nick Aldis, and he has to imagine that the NWA star is on Triple H’s radar. DDP talked about Aldis on a recent episode of DDP’s Snake Pit and the possibility of Triple H bringing Aldis into WWE. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On Aldis: “I never asked him, but I don’t know how [Triple H] couldn’t love him. You know? The match for the title for him and Cody at All Out, I got to know Nick a little bit. And again, guys want to have a beer with him and chicks want to screw him, you know?”

On Aldis’ assets: “He’s got the friggin’ look, he’s got the work, he’s got the promo. I mean, all this time, he is a hidden, he is a hidden diamond. He isn’t a diamond in the rough, he’s a diamond. Like, he’s ready to go.

“I know I’d said, ‘Aren’t you gonna go with AEW?’ And he’s like, ‘Naah, I’m gonna go with Billy over in the NWA.’ He’s old-school wrestling, and he can go old or now.”

On if Aldis is on Triple H’s radar: “I would think [so]. And if not right now, at some point later. He’s got enough to do right now.”

