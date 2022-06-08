wrestling / News
DDP Thinks WWE Storylines Are Getting ‘Better and Better’
June 8, 2022 | Posted by
In the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Diamond Dallas Page gave his thoughts on the current creative direction in WWE and why he feels the storylines are improving. Here are highlights:
On WWE storylines: “The storylines in WWE have gotten better and better. I like a lot of the things that they’re doing right now. You know, some of the things I don’t understand, but there’s some good things too.”
On Seth Rollins: “To me, Seth Rollins is one of the best in the world. Seth… when they came in as the Shield, they took over. I mean, look at this crew: Moxley, and Roman, and Seth.”
