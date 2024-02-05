DDP On Working With Buff Bagwell To Overcome Addiction Struggles

Diamond Dallas Page has worked with a number of wrestling legends to overcome their addition struggles, and he recently talked about doing so with Buff Bagwell. DDP was a guest on The MMA Hour and talked with Ariel Helwani about his work with Bagwell and others to help them get clean. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Bagwell: “Marcus [Bagwell], who I’ve always considered a good friend, but Marcus had serious addiction problems, and Marcus, you know, he’ll tell you he’s a lot of work –- I’m a lot of work! You know, but he was a lot of work… I just got remarried, I don’t want to have any rocky patches, but I’m working on something, and I’m working on this thing with my business partner ‘Change or Die,’ but if we do it, you’ll be the first person I call. And that’s how it happened.”

On the most difficult thing to overcome with addition: “The hardest thing an addict has to deal with is stop being so delusional, and realize you’re an addict. See, Jake didn’t wanna be that guy. Marcus didn’t wanna be the guy that he’d become.”