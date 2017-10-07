DDP Says He Always Believed He Would Make It to the WWE Hall of Fame, Looks Back on His Stalker Angle With The Undertaker

– CLICKOn Sports recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). Below are some highlights (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

DDP on his influence from being a late starter in the business: “Everything I do, I have a certain amount of pride for. There was a lot of people who told me that I inspired them to believe in themselves and get their lives on track when I was a wrestler. When you become a wrestler at 35 and your career takes off at 40, nobody believes in you. But there are some people out there who watch how I did it, and I did it through intense work ethic. I helped people to realise it’s okay to make mistakes along the way, but what did you learn from that?”

On the Jake Roberts documentary: “I’ve seen it [The Resurrection of Jake The Snake] about 100 times. I always take something different away from it, because I know people who have watched it 20+ times. It’s so powerful to see your mentor and one of your closest friends actually go through that transformation. When we were filming this thing, how could you ever think he could get to this spot? Jake was going through the journey of overcoming the addiction and living with it.”

DDP on his stalker angle with The Undertaker: “I was the one who took on the task of coming in as ‘the stalker’. Nobody made me do that. So, I was responsible for my own actions, and I said okay, that was a bad move, how do you get through that?”

DDP on people who say WWE tried to ruin his run: “Who did Michael Jordan play for – the Wizards, or the Bulls? Michael played for the Wizards for two years, they didn’t do anything, but when he played for the Bulls he was a god. When WWE was getting their ass kicked, I was a huge part of that. So that’s when my career took off like crazy.”

DDP on entering the Hall of Fame: “I always believed I would be in the Hall of Fame when my career came to an end, I just didn’t know when. It’s a great honour. To have also helped Jake & Scott go in, I felt that year in 2014 like I went in too. I knew they would never have gone in had they not spent the time here at The Accountability Crib.”

DDP on his future: “If you say ‘I can’t’ you’d better add on ‘yet’. Once you start to change that inner dialogue, things that would seem completely impossible become possible. Where will DDP be a year or three years from now? I’m gonna start working as an actor. I’ve already been doing it for years, but my first thing that’s gonna be big is going to blow people’s minds.”