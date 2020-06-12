DDT and Tokyo Joshi Pro Returning This Month With Fans

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that in addition to NJPW’s return next week, both DDT and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling will also return this month with fans in attendance. TJP will run tomorrow in Itabashi. DDT will run Itabashi on Sunday and both shows are limited to 82 seats.

DDT will also run TV tapings on June 20 and 27 with 100 fans in attendance. Ticket prices are higher than normal due to the small number available. There will be no discount sections, no women’s only sections and no kids prices. Fans must wear masks and everyone who buys a ticket has to give their home address for contact in case someone tests positive for COVID-19. Autograph sessions may also not happen.