DDT is Coming to America Results 4.4.19: New Champions Crowned, Joey Ryan Wins Tag Match

– DDT Pro held their DDT is Coming to America show on Thursday night at More than Mania. TRhe results were, per PWInsider.

Before the first match began, Mokoko Oishi beat Sakai Akai with an inside cradle to become the new Heavymetalweight Champion.

* Soma Takao and Tetsuya Endo defeated Yukio Sakaguchi and Masahiro Takanashi. Endo made Takanashi tap out to a Key Lock submission after managing to kick out of a power bomb and bridge near-fall.

* Kazuki Hirata won the Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Delayed Entry Battle Royal to win the championship. Sakai Akai, Makoto Oishi, Yoshihiko, Kikutaro, Colt Cabana, Mizuki Watase, and X were the other participants. Kazuki Hirata and Sakai Akai started off followed by Kikutaro, whi was given a medical test before he could enter and was told he was not cleared by the state due to high blood pressure. Cabana then entered fourth, followed bny Watase, Oishi, Yuu, and Yoshihiko. Yoshihiko was briefly chapion after eliminating Oishi, but in the end Hirata won the match and the title.

After the match, Akai attacked Hirata and hit a Crucifix Bomb to win the title.

* HARASHIMA and Kazusada Higuchi defeated Akito and Ethan Page, and Shigehiro Irie and Jason Kincaid. The finish came after HARASHIMA missed a double knee strike, then hit it on the second attempt for the pin on Akito.

* Sashiro Tagaki beat MAOP in a Weapon Rumble in the USA match. The match included an Antonio Honda dressed like Hulk Hogan, plastic storage bins, trash cans, a bicycle, a toilet, and Chinsuke Nakamura. Ultimately, Takagi was able to hit a spirit bomb through two cases in the center of the ring for the pin.

* Miyu Yamashita defeated Maki Ito to retain the Tokyo Joshi Princess of Princess Title. The ending saw Ito miss a head butt from the turnbuckles, followed by Yamashita hit a spinning heel kick and a flying boot for the pin.

* Joey Ryan and Royce Issacs defeated Danshoku Dieno and Antonio Honda. That match saw Ryan penis flip Honda and then Dieno late in the match, utilize the lollipop put in Honda’s mouth and hit a super kick for the win.

* Daisuke Sasaki beat Konosuke Takashita to win the KOD Openweight Championship Match. Takeshia hit two low blows followed by a rana to win the title and the match. He cut a promo about regaining his title after the match, after which Endo clotheslined him and cashed in the gauntlet for a match.

* Tetsuya Endo defeated Daisuke Sasaki for the KO-D Openweight Championship. Sasaki missed a headscissors late but Endo hit a handspring kick and Three Seconds Around the World to gain a near fall. Endo then hit a shooting star press for the title.

Dieno said at the end that DDT would be back.