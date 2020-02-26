DDT Pro Also Cancels Events Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus has hit Japan, forcing cancellations of events from STARDOM and as of today, New Japan Pro Wrestling. You can add DDT Pro to that list, as they have sent out a tweet announcing the cancellation of events for DDT and TJPW shows from February 28 through March 7. It was made after recommendations made on February 26 by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

The following shows have been cancelled:

28/2 DDT, 29/2 DDT, 1/3 DDT & TJPW, 3/3 DDT, 7/3 DDT, 8/3 DDT & TJPW & Ganpro — Dramatic DDT (@DramaticDDT) February 26, 2020