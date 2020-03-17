DDT Pro Announces Cancellation of TJPW Event for April, Wrestlers and President Takagi Comment

– DDT Pro has released a statement that the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) event that was scheduled for Tampa, Florida in April 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. You can read DDT Pro’s statement on the matter below:

[Cancelled] TJPW is COMING TO AMERICA with DDT Given the situation surrounding COVID-19 in the United States and globally, WresleCon has decided to cancel its events in Tampa, FL, for April 2020, and that includes our show “TJPW is COMING TO AMERICA with DDT”. Refunds will be issued through WrestleCon. It is unfortunate that we will not be able to hold our show for you next month, but still look forward to the next opportunity in which we will get to showcase our talent for the international fans live. Lastly, we would like to express our best wishes to the WrestleCon team who have been great to work with, and to all wrestling fans who have been affected by the situation.

A number of women’s and TJPW wrestlers commented on the show’s cancellation on Twitter. You can see their reactions below. DDT Pro President Sanshiro Takagi stated that TJPW will “surely” be brought to the US at some point. As noted, WrestleCon announced its cancellation in the wake of WrestleMania 36 moving to the Performance Center in Orlando.

I will not give up going to the USA with my team TJPW. Let's meet again someday.#tjpw https://t.co/rNc4rpDI5G — 山下実優 Miyu Yamashita (@miyu_tjp) March 17, 2020

Sadly to all of us in the business things continue to get canceled. It is just the nature of this current situation. I'm saddened by this but things happen for a reason and that is the safety and health of everyone! I love you @tjpw2013 https://t.co/qJTZt32e2d — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 17, 2020

Takagi: It's really too bad we had to cancel, but Tokyo Joshi will be brought the the US someday, for sure.

Please wait for that day to come.#tjpw https://t.co/aeTJ3rnP61 — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) March 17, 2020