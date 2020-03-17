wrestling / News

DDT Pro Announces Cancellation of TJPW Event for April, Wrestlers and President Takagi Comment

March 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling TJPW

– DDT Pro has released a statement that the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) event that was scheduled for Tampa, Florida in April 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. You can read DDT Pro’s statement on the matter below:

[Cancelled] TJPW is COMING TO AMERICA with DDT

Given the situation surrounding COVID-19 in the United States and globally, WresleCon has decided to cancel its events in Tampa, FL, for April 2020, and that includes our show “TJPW is COMING TO AMERICA with DDT”. Refunds will be issued through WrestleCon.

It is unfortunate that we will not be able to hold our show for you next month, but still look forward to the next opportunity in which we will get to showcase our talent for the international fans live.

Lastly, we would like to express our best wishes to the WrestleCon team who have been great to work with, and to all wrestling fans who have been affected by the situation.

A number of women’s and TJPW wrestlers commented on the show’s cancellation on Twitter. You can see their reactions below. DDT Pro President Sanshiro Takagi stated that TJPW will “surely” be brought to the US at some point. As noted, WrestleCon announced its cancellation in the wake of WrestleMania 36 moving to the Performance Center in Orlando.

