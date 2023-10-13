DDT Pro Announces Houseboat Matches For November After-Event

DDT Pro has announced an after-event for their Ultimate Party 2023 that will feature houseboat matches. The promotion announced that the Ultimate Party 2023 Official After Event will take place on November 13th in Ryogoku on a houseboat with live wrestling matches.

The full announcement reads:

“Ultimate Party 2023” “Ultimate Party 2023 Official After Event in Ryogoku” will be held on Monday, November 13, the day after the Ryogoku Kokugikan tournament. There are a lot of contents such as special participation in the dawn press conference that is usually open only to the media, player exchange events on houseboats, and watching “houseboat pro wrestling” for the first time in history.

Event summary

1 “Ultimate Party 2023” Participation in the press conference at the dawn of the Ryogoku Kokugikan tournament

Participating players: KO-D indiscriminate champion

※Participating players will be decided after the Ryogoku Kokugikan tournament.

2 Fan event where you can interact with players @ Yakatabune

3 For the first time in history! “Houseboat Pro Wrestling” will be held in the middle of the Sumida River!

Participating players: Sanshiro Takagi, MAO, etc.

※Participating players are subject to change depending on injury or physical condition. Please understand in advance.

Click here for event details & application

https://biz.knt.co.jp/tour/2023/11/ddt/

※Minimum number of participants: 15

[Event Name] Ultimate Party 2023 Official After Event in Ryogoku

[Date and time] November 13, 2023 (Monday) Meeting 11:30 (planned) End 16:00 (planned)

[Venue] Tokyo, Daiichi Hotel Ryogoku (meeting) Ryogoku Pier (disbanded)

[Price] No accommodation plan 38,000 yen, accommodation plan from 49,000 yen

[Travel planning and implementation] Kinki Nippon Tourist Co., Ltd.