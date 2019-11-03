DDT Pro Ultimate Party Results 11.03.19: Kenny Omega and Riho Victorious (Video)

– As previously reported, AEW’s Kenny Omega and Riho were in action at today’s DDT Pro Ultimate Party event. They teamed up and defeated Antonio Honda & Miyu Yamashita. Below are some results from the DDT Pro event, courtesy of Fightful.

Daichi Kazato, Masato Kamino & Shuhei Washida defeaed Keigo Nakamura, Mizuki Watase & Tomomitsu Matsunaga

Hikari Noa, Mahiro Kiryu, Suzume & YUMI defeated Haruna Neko, Mirai Maiumi, Pom Harajuku & Raku

DDT Iron Man Heavymetal Title Match: Chair defeats Shota to win the title

DDT Iron Man Heavymetal Title Match: Chair defeats Chair to win the title

DDT Iron Man Heavymetal Title Gauntlet Battle Royal: Kazuki Hirata defeated Chair, Gorgeous Matsuno, HARUKAZE, Mina Shirakawa, Pokotan, SAGAT, Shota, Toru Owashi, Yoshihiko and Yuki Kamifuku

100 Plastic Cases Match: Isami Kodaka defeated Sanshiro Takagi

KO-D Ten-Man Tag Team Title Match: ASUKA, Danshoku Dino, Mizuki, Trans Am Hiroshi & Yuki Ino defeated Hiroshi Yamato, Jiro Kuroshio, Makoto Oishi, Super Sasadango Machine & Yuna Manase to win the titles

Gauntlet Tag Team Match: Nautilus (Naomi Yoshimura & Yuki Ueno) defeated BAKURETSU Sisters (Nodoka Tenma & Yuki Aino), Chris Brookes & Maki Ito, Ryota Nakatsu & Yukio Sakaguchi and Kouki Iwasaki & Shuichiro Katsumura

Independent World Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Keisuke Ishii defeated Fuminori Abe to retain the title

UWA World Trios Title Three-Way Match: Takato Nakano, Takumi Tsukamoto & Yasu Urano (c) defeated DAMNATION (Mad Paulie, Nobuhiro Shimatani & Tetsuya Endo) and Ken Ohka, Miss Mongol & Yumehito Imanari

Princess Tag Team Title Match: Miu Watanabe & Rika Tatsumi defeated NEO Biishiki-gun (Misao & Sakisama) to win the titles

KO-D Tag Team Title Four-Way Hardcore Match: DAMNATION (Daisuke Sasaki & Soma Takao) (c) defeated ALL OUT (Akito & Shunma Katsumata), FUMA & Yusuke Kubo and Sento Minzoku (Daiki Shimomura & Minoru Fujita) to retain the titles

Union Pro MAX Title Match: Masahiro Takanashi defeated Ryuichi Sekine to win the title

Princess Of Princess Title Match: Yuka Sakazaki defeated Shoko Nakajima to win the title

Kenny Omega & Riho defeated Antonio Honda & Miyu Yamashita

KO-D Openweight Title & DDT Extreme Title Match: HARASHIMA [DDT Extreme Champion] defeated Konosuke Takeshita [KO-D Champion] to win the KO-D Openweight Title