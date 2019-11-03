wrestling / News
DDT Pro Ultimate Party Results 11.03.19: Kenny Omega and Riho Victorious (Video)
– As previously reported, AEW’s Kenny Omega and Riho were in action at today’s DDT Pro Ultimate Party event. They teamed up and defeated Antonio Honda & Miyu Yamashita. Below are some results from the DDT Pro event, courtesy of Fightful.
Match 4:
The legendary Independent World Jr. Heavyweight Championship on the line!
[Streaming LIVE on DDT UNIVERSE]https://t.co/gICLyfPXNw#ddtpro #DDTUNIVERSE #DDTUPpic.twitter.com/h7BieqSVGp
— DDT UNIVERSE【VIDEOS】 (@ddtuniverse) November 3, 2019
This Chair is Ironman Heavymetalweight champion, I love DDT 😊 #DDTUP #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/t5XyC9LZoU
— Raku-maniac Chris 🚂 (@ThatDamn_Chris) November 3, 2019
Yes, the chair is actually the Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion going into the match.
[Streaming LIVE on DDT UNIVERSE]https://t.co/gICLyfPXNw#ddtpro #DDTUNIVERSE #DDTUPpic.twitter.com/FkiQE2KciA
— DDT UNIVERSE【VIDEOS】 (@ddtuniverse) November 3, 2019
Match 8:
UnionMAX Championship
Ryuichi Sekine vs Masahiro Takanashi!
[Streaming LIVE on DDT UNIVERSE]https://t.co/gICLyfPXNw#ddtpro #DDTUNIVERSE #DDTUPpic.twitter.com/CyXZ3zF8ar
— DDT UNIVERSE【VIDEOS】 (@ddtuniverse) November 3, 2019
We have reached the main event of the evening; but the Party's not over yet!
BLACK OUT presents KO-D Openweight / DDT EXTREME Double Championship Match
[Streaming LIVE on DDT UNIVERSE]https://t.co/gICLyfPXNw#ddtpro #DDTUNIVERSE #DDTUPpic.twitter.com/AHC2q1xHWh
— DDT UNIVERSE【VIDEOS】 (@ddtuniverse) November 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela & Dash Wilder Get Into Twitter Exchange, Joke About Enzo Fight & Saudi Arabia Flight Delay
- Nick Jackson Says There’s Zero Chance of AEW-NJPW Relationship
- Triple H on How NXT Is Doing Since Going Live, Says Talent Won’t Be Abruptly Pulled From NXT Anymore
- Triple H Reportedly ‘Key Driver’ for Smackdown This Week, Vince McMahon Still Ran the Show