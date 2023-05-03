wrestling / News
DDT Pro Teases WWE Superstar for Upcoming Title Match in July
– DDT Pro Wrestling has revealed that a former WWE Superstar will compete for the DDT Universal Championship, currently held by Tetsuya Endo, later this summer in July. DDT released a teaser video announcing the mystery challenger, teasing that the talent’s identity will be revealed at the May 21 DDT show at Korakuen Hall. You can check out that video below.
The event featuring the mystery challenger will be held at Ryogoku Sumo Hall on July 23. DDT’s announcement reads as follows:
“Immediately after the UNIVERSAL title match, an unknown former WWE Superstar will challenge for the title at the July 23rd Ryogoku Sumo Hall show‼ Who is it? We’ll know at the May 21st Korakuen Hall show perhaps⁉ #WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro”
／
NEWS📢
＼
Immediately after the UNIVERSAL title match, an unknown former WWE Superstar will challenge for the title at the July 23rd Ryogoku Sumo Hall show ‼
Who is it? We'll know at the May 21st Korakuen Hall show perhaps⁉#WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/knsL8SLniD
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) May 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Hulk Hogan’s Concern About Wrestling On Australia Tour, Health Issues At The Time
- Jordynne Grace Details Her Interaction Backstage With CM Punk At Impact Taping
- Tony Khan Fires Off At ESPN Reporter Who Says AEW All In Is Scaled For 40K Seats
- EC3 on Reaching Out to Tony Khan Following CM Punk Incident With The Elite