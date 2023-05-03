DDT Pro Teases WWE Superstar for Upcoming Title Match in July

– DDT Pro Wrestling has revealed that a former WWE Superstar will compete for the DDT Universal Championship, currently held by Tetsuya Endo, later this summer in July. DDT released a teaser video announcing the mystery challenger, teasing that the talent’s identity will be revealed at the May 21 DDT show at Korakuen Hall. You can check out that video below.

The event featuring the mystery challenger will be held at Ryogoku Sumo Hall on July 23. DDT’s announcement reads as follows:

“Immediately after the UNIVERSAL title match, an unknown former WWE Superstar will challenge for the title at the July 23rd Ryogoku Sumo Hall show‼ Who is it? We’ll know at the May 21st Korakuen Hall show perhaps⁉ #WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro”