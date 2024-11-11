DDT Pro x TJPW x DEFY Triangler DTD Results 11.10.24: Konosuke Takeshita In Action, More

DDT Pro, TJPW, and DEFY Wrestling held their Triangler DTD show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Seattle, Washington show, per Fightful:

* Vert Vixen, Yuki Kamifuku & Moka Miyamoto def. Rika Tatsumi, Yuki Aino & Arisu Endo

* Bryan Keith def. Shota

* Maki Itoh & Zara Zakher def. Amira & Danika Diehard

* Daisuke Sasaki & Kohei Kinoshita fought Danshoku Dieno & Randy Myers to a no contest

* Miu Watanabe & Suzume def. Mizuki & Wakana Uehara

* DEFY Women’s World Championship Match: Marina Shafir def. Shoko Nakajima

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Yuni

* DDT UNIVERSAL Championship Match: Gringo Loco def. Miyu Yamashita and Nick Wayne

* Sinner And Saint def. Moonlight Express

Nov 10 DDTxTJPWxDEFY Seattle Highlights! Miyu gets the Skull Kick on Nick but Gringo gets the piledriver! This match can still go -any- way! LIVE on TrillerTV+!https://t.co/KpyMgxdqfi#ddtpro #defynw #tjpw #trianglerdtd pic.twitter.com/xBpf8ixWRP — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) November 11, 2024