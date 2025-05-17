DDT-Pro’s Masahiro Takanashi Begins Rehab For Neck Injury

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that Masahiro Takanashi has begun rehabilitation after having successful surgery for a serious neck injury. During a match at DDT’s Judgment event in March 20, Takanashi took a ‘Praying Mantis Bomb’ from Chris Brookes. He was then unable to move the lower half of his body. It was revealed he suffered cervical vertebrae C5 and C6 fractures and a cervical spinal cord injury.

In a statement, Takanashi said: “I’m sorry to have made you all worry due to my situation. I have now been moved to the general ward and I just started on rehabilitation. Right now I am at the stage where I am just moving the tips of my toes, but I hope that I will be able to meet you all again one day as I continue to work on my recovery. As someone of this industry, I take all critical comments and encouragements as I face up to my current situation. And to Chris and the fans everywhere, I hope you can all carry on with your lives without worry.“