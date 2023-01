DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour Results 1.13.23: New Universal Champion, More

The latest stop in DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 tour took place on Friday in Tokyo, and it saw a new Universal Champion crowned plus more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, below per Cagematch.net:

* Jun Akiyama, Tetsuya Endo & Yusuke Okada def. HARASHIMA, Hideki Okatani & Keigo Nakamura

* DAMNATION T.A def. Antonio Honda & Kazuma Sumi

* Pheromones & Shunma Katsumata def. Akito, Kazuki Hirata & Yuya Koroku

* Kotaro Suzuki def. Soma Takao

* Makoto Oishi & Shiori Asahi def. The 37KAMIINA (MAO & Toi Kojima)

* Fuminori Abe & Sanshiro Takagi def. Chris Brookes & Takeshi Masada

* Yuji Hino & Yukio Naya def. Harimao

* DDT Universal Championship Survival Match: Naruki Doi def. Daisuke Sasaki and Yuki Ueno