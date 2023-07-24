wrestling / News
DDT Wrestle Peter Pan Results 7.23.23: Matt Cardona Wins Title, More
DDT Wrestle Peter Pan took place on Sunday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Tokyo, Japan show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, per Fightful:
* Takeshi Masada def. Kazuma Sumi
* Sanshiro Takagi, Shinichiro Kawamatsu & Yuni def. Masahiro Takanashi, Rukiya & Toi Kojima
* DAMNATION T.A def. Burning and DISASTER BOX
* Pheromones def. Akito, Soma Takao & Yoshitomo Shimohigashi
* Chiitan & Pokotan def. Andreza Giant Panda & Super Sasadango Machine
* KO-D Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: Eruption def. Harimao
* MAO def. TAKA Michinoku
* Jun Akiyama & Shigehiro Irie def. HARASHIMA & Yukio Naya
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Yuki Ueno
* DDT Universal Championship Match: Matt Cardona def. Tetsuya Endo
* El Desperado def. Daisuke Sasaki
* KO-D Openweight Championship Match: Chris Brookes def. Yuji Hino
OH MY FUCKING GOD TAKESHITA YOU FUCKING SICKO I LOVE YOU #ddtpro #WrestlePeterPan
July 23, 2023
薔薇🌹の花びらが散る中でデスペさんとカリスマが椅子持って暴れるとこ見れるなんて…✨(眼福)#ddtpro #WrestlePeterPan #佐々木大輔 #エル・デスペラード
July 23, 2023
THIS MATCH IS INSANE!!!!!! #ddtpro #WrestlePeterPan
July 23, 2023
DESTINY FULFILLED
DESTINY FULFILLED

Your NEW KO-D Openweight Champion…@ObeyBrookes#ddtpro #WrestlePeterPan
July 23, 2023
