Deadlines Set In Ongoing XFL Legal Battle Between Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that some deadlines were set in the ongoing legal battle between Vince McMahon and former XFL CEO Oliver Luck. US District Judge Victor Bolden of Connecticut set a deadline of February 4, 2022 for evidence and said that both sides have to be ready to go to court on March 7. He also denied a request from Luck to depose Vince McMahon’s attorney Jerry McDevitt.

As previously reported, Luck was under a guaranteed contract with the XFL until June 30, 2023, before it folded during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. When that happened, McMahon wouldn’t pay Luck his guaranteed money and said he was fired on April 9, 2020 for “not adequately doing his job.” The XFL shut down four days after that firing. Luck had been guaranteed $96,153.80 per week, plus $2 million every June 30th, until 2023. The contract did state that Alpha Entertainment (the parent company) could fire Luck at any time with or without cause. Luck left Stamford on March 13, 2020 after the rest of the 2020 season was cancelled.

McMahon has said that Luck was fired for ”willful and intentional material misconduct in performance of his duties or gross negligence of his duties.” His legal team claimed that Luck wasn’t working hard enough for someone in his position as CEO or for someone trying to start up a company in “trying times.” They claim Luck used his cell phone for personal use when it was supposed to be for business, but Luck has said McMahon should be stopped from disclosing personal information from an iPhone. They are looking for a judge to decide if the contents are relevant to the case. Meanwhile Luck’s side has successfully had his deposition sealed. McDevitt claimed Luck could have tried to destroy evidence that made him look bad on the phone.

The judge wrote a 70-page opinion where he seemed to agree that evidence could have been destroyed. McDevitt wanted Luck to be cross examined again and the judge has ruled that will happen. He will then decide if it should be released to the public. McDevitt was hoping to find out how much time Luck used the iPhone for non-XFL matters, which Luck hasn’t answered.