DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling Fire Results 12.30.21: Luther Makes Debut, More
The third episode of DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling’s Fire aired on Thursday, featuring Luther’s debut and more. You can see the results from the show below, per FIghtful:
* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Kevin Ku def. Diego Hill
* Raychell Rose def. Kat Spencer
#DPWFire @deadlockpro @ItsRaychellRose
▶️https://t.co/bejAn3IHg0 pic.twitter.com/QitPR9aRwl
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) December 30, 2021
* The Reality (Chance Rizer & Patrick Scott) (w/ Chris Danger) def. TSF (Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo)
Lol that was awesome #DPWFire @thechrisdenker you better watch out for that kid lol 🤣 @deadlockpro pic.twitter.com/fl62xFbyAT
— Bacon_Space (@Bacon_Space) December 30, 2021
* Luther made the save for TSF after the match and starts a riot.
My man @BelieveAtlanta making his #DPWFire debut talking with @KillLutherKill@thechrisdenker pic.twitter.com/rSNC2aY0cz
— Michael Pagnotti #JoinDarkOrder (@PAGNOTTI_) December 30, 2021
