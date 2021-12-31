wrestling / News

DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling Fire Results 12.30.21: Luther Makes Debut, More

December 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DPW Deadlock Pro Wrestling

The third episode of DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling’s Fire aired on Thursday, featuring Luther’s debut and more. You can see the results from the show below, per FIghtful:

* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Kevin Ku def. Diego Hill

* Raychell Rose def. Kat Spencer

* The Reality (Chance Rizer & Patrick Scott) (w/ Chris Danger) def. TSF (Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo)

* Luther made the save for TSF after the match and starts a riot.

