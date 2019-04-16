Dean Ambrose Appears After Raw Goes Off the Air (Video, Pic)

– Dean Ambrose made an appearance to the crowd following tonight’s episode of Raw in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. You can see video and a pic below of Ambrose coming out after Styles left the ringside area. Seth Rollins put over Roman Reigns and said he wanted to bring someone out, but that the person didn’t want to. However, since his wife is Canadian, he had no choice. That brought Ambrose out for a big pop. He cut a promo putting over the Canadian audience and then ended by saying “Merci beaucoup, Montreal.”

