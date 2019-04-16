wrestling / News
Dean Ambrose Appears After Raw Goes Off the Air (Video, Pic)
– Dean Ambrose made an appearance to the crowd following tonight’s episode of Raw in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. You can see video and a pic below of Ambrose coming out after Styles left the ringside area. Seth Rollins put over Roman Reigns and said he wanted to bring someone out, but that the person didn’t want to. However, since his wife is Canadian, he had no choice. That brought Ambrose out for a big pop. He cut a promo putting over the Canadian audience and then ended by saying “Merci beaucoup, Montreal.”
Dean Ambrose came out after Raw to talk to the fans! #SuperstarShakeup #WWE #Shield pic.twitter.com/nocA5JBGck
— Wrestling Writeups (@wrestlewriteups) April 16, 2019
Ambrose just showed up after Raw went off the air pic.twitter.com/OGlU2g2bJt
— Jon (@TheJonP) April 16, 2019
Deano is here after Raw goes off air #WWERAW #RAW #MondayNightRaw @TheDeanAmbrose #SuperstarShakeup #shakeup #wweshakeup #WWE #deanambrose #ambrose #WWEMontreal #wwecanada #SethRollins #RomanReigns #WWE pic.twitter.com/FR0lho0R22
— WWE2420 🍀 (@wwe2420) April 16, 2019
SR put over RR and said he wanted to bring somebody else, but that person didn’t want to. He told him he had no choice since his wife is Canadian. DA showed up, huge pop, said WWE comes to Canada so often cause of the crowd. He ended with « Merci beaucoup, Montreal » #AfterRaw pic.twitter.com/AF1ivh1YBW
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) April 16, 2019
