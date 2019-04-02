Dean Ambrose Attacks Baron Corbin After Raw Goes Off the Air

– After last night’s edition of Raw went off the air, Dean Ambrose made an appearance and attacked Baron Corbin following Corbin beating Rey Mysterio in the main event. Dean Ambrose did not make an appearance in the TV broadcast. During the off-air segment, Ambrose attacked Corbin and hit him with Dirty Deeds. Ambrose then stood up on the second rope and played to the crowd.

You can check out a live clip of the off-air segment that was posted on social media below. Ambrose has not been announced for a match at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 35. It’s expected that he’s leaving the company after his contract expires this month.