Dean Ambrose Was Reportedly Backstage at Crown Jewel

– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose was in attendance backstage at yesterday’s Crown Jewel event. However, he did not appear on camera during the show.

According to PWInsider’s report, Ambrose did perform promotional interviews with local media and accompanied his wife, WWE announcer Renee Young. As previously reported, Renee Young was able to work the event in her announcer capacity.

WWE Crown Jewel was held yesterday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was streamed live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s complete coverage and results from the event RIGHT HERE.