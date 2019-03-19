Dean Ambrose Comes Out to Save Seth Rollins After Raw Ends (Video)

– Dean Ambrose may not have appeared on Raw, but he came out to help his Shield brother after the show ended. WWE posted video of the post-show dark segment. (Is it a dark segment if it was filmed and released? Hmm…) You can see it below.

The video features Baron Corbin coming out to attack Rollins, who was still recovering after his loss to Drew McIntyre. Ambrose then ran out and hit Corbin with Dirty Deeds. Rollins then hit the Stomp and the two celebrated together in the ring.