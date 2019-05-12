Dean Ambrose Expected to Return to Wrestling Following Film Role

– The former Dean Ambrose is busy with a film now that he’s done with WWE, but his wrestling career apparently isn’t over. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that Ambrose, now going by his old indy wrestling name of Jon Moxley, is expected to start working for other companies once he’s done filming for his role in Cagefighter.

Moxley joined the film last week, which also stars Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan, Jason Maza, Anderson Silva, Georges St Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson. It follows a celebrated MMA champion who loses a promoted match to a pro wrestler in his crossover debut in MMA. After being humiliated, he has to work his way to the top and earn his spot for a rematch.

There has been a lot of speculation that Moxley would go to All Elite Wrestling or another promotion once he was done with WWE, though nothing has been confirmed in that regard.