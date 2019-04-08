wrestling / News
Dean Ambrose Faces Bobby Lashley in ‘Last Match’ On Raw That Never Happens (Video)
– Dean Ambrose came out for what was billed as his last match in WWE, but the match never actually happened. Ambrose came out for a match against Bobby Lashley, but the scene turned into a brawl when Lashley promised he’d “take care of your wife,” referring to Renee Young, once he was gone from the company.
Ambrose got the upper-hand on Lashley for a bit, but the match turned around and Lashley eventually spinebustered Ambrose through the announce table. You can see pics and video below.
Ambrose’s WWE status has been a point of speculation since the company announced back in January that he was leaving once his contract was up this month. While some have believed that his departure is a work, the most recent report said otherwise. Whether tonight’s segment is a way to write him out or a way to tease an actual “last match” isn’t yet known.
One last trip to the #AmbroseAsylum… 😢 #RAWAfterMania #RAW @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/vP9UCV9ael
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
"Don't worry @TheDeanAmbrose, when you're gone, I'll make sure to take care of your wife for you." – @fightbobby
😲😲 #RAWAfterMania #RAW @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/etg4PKaU4M
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
You don't talk about a man's wife and get away with it… #RAW #RAWAfterMania @TheDeanAmbrose @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/j5xeaUAUgp
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
… or maybe you do?#ThankYouAmbrose #RAWAfterMania #RAW @TheDeanAmbrose @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/XFwUp7ZbWH
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
That probably wasn't a wise thing to say to @TheDeanAmbrose, @fightbobby…#RAw #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/PkMcasJ0G8
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
