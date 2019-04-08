Dean Ambrose Faces Bobby Lashley in ‘Last Match’ On Raw That Never Happens (Video)

– Dean Ambrose came out for what was billed as his last match in WWE, but the match never actually happened. Ambrose came out for a match against Bobby Lashley, but the scene turned into a brawl when Lashley promised he’d “take care of your wife,” referring to Renee Young, once he was gone from the company.

Ambrose got the upper-hand on Lashley for a bit, but the match turned around and Lashley eventually spinebustered Ambrose through the announce table. You can see pics and video below.

Ambrose’s WWE status has been a point of speculation since the company announced back in January that he was leaving once his contract was up this month. While some have believed that his departure is a work, the most recent report said otherwise. Whether tonight’s segment is a way to write him out or a way to tease an actual “last match” isn’t yet known.