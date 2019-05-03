“CM Punk returns to wrestling in some fashion (this year).”

– Justin Watry, January 9th, 2019

Backstory

Sooo…that Dean Ambrose guy is officially a free agent. Let’s write about it.

Dean Ambrose Finally Shows Some Moxie

moxie (noun): force of character, determination or nerve

Three months ago, I wrote a column about Dean Ambrose leaving WWE. It was not a worked shoot. It was not a hoax. It was not a rumor. It was never a back and forth discussion still to be finalized. He was leaving, and that was well known going back to January. Dean Ambrose is a dude who walks to the beat of his own drum, so I understood the decision and back him. He can live how he wants, has earned more than enough money through the years and has a following ready to support his next venture – wrestling or not. Heck, unlike Sasha Banks or CM Punk (or Gail Kim), he even put in his notice well ahead of time and finished out his contract like a professional. Cool. My only real issue with his exit was fans acting like he was misused or ‘wasted’ as the internet loves to proclaim.

Dean Ambrose got the planned Mick Foley feud. Dean Ambrose got the first solo title run with The Shield. Dean Ambrose got all the promo time. Dean Ambrose got the super rare television match against The Undertaker. Dean Ambrose got the Money in the Bank briefcase. Dean Ambrose got the WWE Championship. Dean Ambrose got the big pay-per-view spots versus Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Wyatts, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and countless others. Don’t cry for Dean Ambrose ladies and gentlemen. He was not done dirty (deeds) at all.

The fact of the matter is the company (same with Sasha Banks and CM Punk) gave him all the chances and opportunities in the world. If Dean Ambrose does not want the WWE lifestyle anymore and is walking away, that is fine. It is his choice. WWE even reportedly offered a massive raise to keep him and shined a huge spotlight on his final few days. Who else can say all that?

However, not everything was roses and sunshine during his impending departure. Whatever it was, since his return in summer 2018, he just felt a tad bit off. I had predicted a heel turn on Seth Rollins all along, so I don’t think that was it. Most of us had suspected a run as a bad guy for him in late 2018. Blaming his change in demeanor on that story line is unfair. Do not forget – he ended up getting the IC Championship out of it. Yet another title for the guy in WWE. Huh, imagine that?

I don’t know if he was distracted by his contract talks, but even his biggest fans can admit his last six months were not the real Dean Ambrose. The Dean Ambrose that climbed up the WWE ladder in 2015 and 2016 was not the same guy who was having a staredown with Nia Jax. I’d argue even the matches with The Shield in March and April felt over shadowed by Dean Ambrose looking like an office employee counting down the minutes of his Friday shift until 5 o’clock hits. When WWE finally did announce the Final Chapter for The Shield, I think there was a sense of relief. Not just from Dean but from fans as well.

After all the reports and teases, last Sunday, it was over. Maybe not as peak WWE Champion Dean Ambrose but for now…it was over.

Exit Dean Ambrose.

Enter Jon Moxley.

For a man who never tweets, that is one heck of a tweet!

My initial thoughts on the social media uproar: It’s about time!

All the buzz about Dean Ambrose throughout the years. All the hype on this supposed superstar. All the fans that fawn all over his every move. THIS is what I want to see. Not the man pushing a hot dog cart or a weak WWE Champion turning into a shy little kid when Stone Cold Steve Austin starts to push your buttons. With a slick one minute promo, Dean Ambrose officially kissed his WWE career goodbye and welcomed in a new era for his future. An elite future if you ask me…

…wait, what?

No, I do not believe this is a WWE story line. If you think that, you have not been following me on Twitter for the past four months or listening to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast. This is not a swerve bro. Sorry. When talking about what is next for Dean, I have tried to avoid using the letters “AEW.” To me, it felt like Ambrose would have gained more by NOT immediately latching onto a new promotion. Let him stay off the grid for awhile and debut on the All Elite Wrestling television show this Fall. Or take the rest of the year off and stay home with Renee Young. Nothing wrong with that, let me tell you.

I have tried with every fiber in my being to NOT predict Dean Ambrose to AEW. Seems way too obvious and way too easy for the lunatic. As mentioned in the opening, he walks to the beat of his own drum. Fat paycheck or free, my guess is the new and improved Jon Moxley will do what makes him happy. Just look at the premise for the one minute video he released at midnight.

Five minutes after he was contractually free to do as he pleases, he posts a video about breaking out of jail, counting down the days, being chased by a big dog, rolling the dice, and going back to his bloody roots. Lots of hidden meanings and passive aggressive shots in there. You can’t tell me that all was produced in the past week. That was in the works for a long time. The production values and thoughts behind it were way too good to be done last minute. Whether it was his own money or AEW footing the bill, that thing was great. I am not even a Dean Ambrose diehard, but that was sweet. What it all means, who knows?

What I do know is Jon is finally showing some moxie again. Good. It’s about time. Watch out world!

