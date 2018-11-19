Dean Ambrose References Roman Reigns’ Cancer Diagnosis in Raw Promo

– Dean Ambrose cut a promo on Raw discussing his feud with Seth Rollins and referenced Roman Reigns’ leukemia return. Ambrose appeared on the monitor while Rollins was in the ring calling Ambrose out and said that things have changed, and the Shield did more harm than good over the past six years. He said that everyone around the world loved the group, but no one knew how they were when the cameras turned off. Ambrose said that the Shield was “rotten to the core from the very beginning,” and time has caught up with them.

Ambrose said that they would all pay for it in different ways, and what goes around comes around, “and we’re all gonna get what we deserve. I mean, look at Roman. For Roman’s part, for what Roman did in the Shield, he has to answer to the man upstairs. And what’s worse…you have to answer to me.”