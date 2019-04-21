Backstage Update on Dean Ambrose, WWE Thinks Ambrose Is Retiring

– As previously reported, former WWE World champion Dean Ambrose is set to leave the company this week. He will be taking part in his apparent final match with the WWE tonight. The match will air live on the WWE Network as The Shield: Final Chapter special in a six-man tag team match against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. The Observer Newsletter report says that Ambrose’s current future remains in question. Additionally, Dave Meltzer stated on the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio that he’s been hearing from people backstage in WWE that Dean Ambrose is “retiring” from wrestling due to being burnt out.

Meltzer reinforced that Ambrose is leaving WWE because he’s “burnt out” and “unhappy.” Also, Meltzer expressed doubt that Ambrose is going to retire forever, as he’s only 33 years old. The previous Observer Newsletter report mentioned that while AEW was interested in Ambrose, they hadn’t heard anything “in that direction.” So, this latest bit of news might shed doubt on the idea that Ambrose might soon make the jump to another promotion or AEW.