wrestling / News

Various News: Dean Malenko Already Announced For Starrcast, More Praise For Injured NXT Referee

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Starrcast

– Well, that didn’t take long. Just a day after it was revealed that he left WWE, Dean Malenko has been announced as a guest for Starrcast II in Las Vegas. The event happens during Memorial Day weekend, just before AEW Double or Nothing on May 25.

– More wrestlers have praised NXT referee Tom Castor, who broke his leg at a live event last night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dean Malenko, Starrcast II, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading