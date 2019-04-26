Various News: Dean Malenko Already Announced For Starrcast, More Praise For Injured NXT Referee

– Well, that didn’t take long. Just a day after it was revealed that he left WWE, Dean Malenko has been announced as a guest for Starrcast II in Las Vegas. The event happens during Memorial Day weekend, just before AEW Double or Nothing on May 25.

This Superstarr is known as The Man of a 1000 holds!! He’s held championships all over the world… #Starrcast II is proud to welcome DEAN MALENKO to Las Vegas, Memorial Day Weekend! Appearing Friday 1-4pm at Caesars Palace Meet & Greets on sale now: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/DzKWB5GMjG — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) April 26, 2019

– More wrestlers have praised NXT referee Tom Castor, who broke his leg at a live event last night.

Our @NXT @WWE Ref @tomcastorWWE broke his leg last night, still counted 3 and then threw up the “X” for himself!!! Shout out to Tom for being a true Pro and keeping his focus! #ReffinAintEasy! #SpeedyRecoveryTom https://t.co/6sXEUlFACO — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) April 26, 2019

Well, there was a time I wanted to smother @tomcastorWWE for snoring too loud, I am glad I didn’t as seeing he reffed a match(and finished it!!) with his leg completely broken I would’ve been annihilated by this terminator. Speedy recovery bud. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 26, 2019

What a man❤ https://t.co/3CINjtRjCr — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 26, 2019