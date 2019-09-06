Dean Malenko Hopes To Help AEW Focus On Their Own Product

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dean Malenko spoke about his role as a producer in AEW and said that he hopes to use his experience in WCW to help guide AEW to focus on their own product and not worry about what WWE is doing. Here are highlights:

On using his experience to help AEW: “What I can bring [from my experience with WCW] is to get talent not to worry about it. Just go out there and work the best you can, put on a great show. If you do that, you’ll always be fine. You don’t always have to worry about somebody behind you or your competitor all the time. You don’t worry about somebody else more than you worry about your own, so I think I can help guide them in that direction.”

On his current role: “I think it’s closer to what I do and what I’m known for. And I love challenges put in front of me, and I feel like it’s a fresh start after so many years. Being 59 years old – 59 young years old – and it gives me an opportunity to work with a whole new crew of guys that are ready to make a name for themselves and be a part of history.”

On what his responsibilities are: “A lot of my experience will be to help Cody out, and help these young guys out in getting adjusted to TV. TV is a whole different animal than it is if you were doing a live event that’s not television. You have a little bit more of a luxury where you don’t have commercials built into it, where TV, you do so the matches are chopped up a little bit. Just having a guy in there dealing with time because you have commercials and you have a time span that you’ve got to reach when you’re doing an 8-10 show. You’ve got to be off the air at a certain time, so, I’m here to kind of help these guys learn how to do that.”