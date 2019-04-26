Dean Malenko Reportedly Quits Backstage Role With WWE

– Dean Malenko’s time in WWE has come to an end, according to a new report. According to Sports Illustrated, multiple sources have indicated that Malenko resigned froom his positionm as an agent backstage at the company.

Malenko has been working in a backstage capacity for WWE for eight years. During his in-ring career, he was known for his time in WCW, as well as being a member of the Radicalz who jumped ship to WWE in 2000 along with Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit and Perry Saturn.

WWE has yet to comment on the story or announce Malenko’s departure.