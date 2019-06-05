Dean Malenko Reveals Why He Decided To Join AEW

In an interview with Fightful, Dean Malenko spoke about why he decided to join All Elite Wrestling after eighteen years of working for the WWE. Here are highlights:

On joining AEW: “I’m excited. Anything that can bring wrestling back a little bit and give guys an opportunity to go out and make a living. It’s got a lot of energy. People are talking about it, and I’m happy to be a part of it. I’ve been busy the last 18 years, and haven’t had the opportunity to see a lot of these young guys, but I’m looking forward to that for sure. I’ve been weighing my options and seeing where I was going to land. I’ve known Cody for several years, and his family, I just thought that was the opportunity I needed to go to.”

On AEW’s veteran performers: “I don’t think there’s a secret recipe of why these guys stay around. They take care of themselves. Guys like Chris Jericho — he reinvents himself all the time and does different things.”