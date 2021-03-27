Dean Malenko On Working With Vince McMahon In WWE, Demands Of Producer Role, Vince Hating Pronouns

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Dean Malenko working with Vince McMahon in WWE, the demands of the producer job, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Dean Malenko on working with Vince McMahon in WWE: “I thought we had a great relationship in the beginning and the middle. It wasn’t bad at the end either, I just thought it was time for me to go. Vince is very stern, and it’s his show and we get that. I don’t think he expected anything less than perfection. He trusted me a lot to go out there to help the talent try to get the best match and camera angles and teach guys the business a little. There, you’re a producer/agent.”

On the producer role in WWE and the demands of the job: “I remember at the Hammerstein Ballroom when Vince said, ‘From now on, there are no more agents. I don’t know what agents do. You’re now a producer because you help produce the matches. From this day forward, you’re a producer.’ I couldn’t help myself, and I raised my hand and go, ‘Do producers make more money than agents?’ He goes, ‘No, pretty much the same.’ You want to do the best you can, and again, it’s his show. If he wants to scream and yell at you, that’s his business. It’s not the easiest environment to work in. There are a lot of guys that could have been really good producers and they’ve looked at me and gone, ‘There’s no way in hell I would take that job. I couldn’t do what you do.’ I used to hear that a lot, and I still hear that. It’s a very taxing and stressful job because there’s expectations to succeed every night and make sure things are different.”

On Vince hating pronouns and balancing being serious and playful with him: “One time there was a match and Vince goes, ‘Who is this?’ I go it’s me, which he hated pronouns. He said, ‘You wanna talk about the match?’ I said, ‘Well, if you liked the match it was Dean’s, if you didn’t like the match it’s Steve Keirn’s.’ Steve wasn’t even working there. You have to be very selective and careful when you wanted to play around with Vince. If he didn’t want to, you knew real quick. Back in the day, he liked to have fun with the boys, but there’s also a time where you don’t do that.”

