Dean Muhtadi Shares Advice Fandango Gave Him About Endurance In WWE

Dean Muhtadi, formerly WWE’s Mojo Rawley, appeared recently on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish and shared some advice given to him about succeeding in the industry (per Fightful). Muhtadi credited Fandango with the perspective that a wrestling career is more a marathon than a sprint. You can read a highlight and watch the complete episode below.

On the endurance advice he got from Fandango: “Fandango actually gave me some of the best advice I have ever gotten in the business. He was just saying, ‘it’s not about who wins the most titles and who has the best runs, it’s about who can last the longest. How long can you survive?’ You might be a jobber in the most embarrassing way for two, three, five, six years, but eventually fans are going to notice that, respect the fact that you hung in. The office is going to see that, they’re going to appreciate it and know they have a soldier on their hands, and you will eventually get your run. if you look at all the guys that were fired and came back, and their first run was a joke, for lack of a better term, and their second run was everything that you could have possibly dreamed of. It’s a testament to that of just rolling with it. We’re getting paid to travel the world with our buddies and joke around and pretend to fight in our underwear. Even if you’re a job guy, this is still a great gig.”