wrestling / News
Dean Muhtadi Hasn’t Spoken With Tony Khan, Talks Potential WWE Return
Dean Muhtadi, the former Mojo Rawley, spoke with Wrestling Inc regarding his talent agency and networking with the major wrestling promotions. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
On his work with AEW directly: “I actually haven’t spoken [in] person with Tony Khan at all. We do represent some AEW talent, and mission number one with them is not put them in a position that’s going to put them in a tough place with AEW … We’ve had plenty of conversations with the team at AEW. They’re familiar with what we have going on.”
On if he would ever consider returning to the ring for WWE: “If I was ever to go back it is far less about coming up with the right financial amount. For where I am in my career right now, that is pretty far down the line … I’ve always thought that if I did go back to pro wrestling, whether that be WWE or somewhere else, I could be me … I always thought being me was enough of a selling chip, enough of a gimmick or persona to have a main event run in company.”