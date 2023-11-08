Various News: Dean Muhtadi To Appear On House Hunters, Battle Rappers Go Full-Bore On Wrestling Bars

– Dean Muhtadi, the former Mojo Rawly, is set to appear on HGTV’s House Hunters. Muhtadi is set to appear on tonight’s episode of the show, which airs at 10 PM ET and premieres on Max tomorrow.

The episode is described as follows:

A former professional wrestler is looking for a showcase home in Orlando, Florida. He wants a fun place for throwing big parties, but his spiritual practitioner wife prefers a more tranquil home to start a family.

– Battle rappers DNA and Charlie Clips went up against each other in an all-wrestling bars battle. You can see the video below, which sees the two make a number of wrestling references and has Samoa Joe in the background: